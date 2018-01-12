TRAVEL

Metra UP-West line riders at Elmhurst left out in cold Friday

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) --
Metra commuters on the Union Pacific West line experienced a long, cold wait for trains to Chicago Friday morning.

Train No. 32, due to arrive at Ogilvie Train Station at 8:23 a.m., bypassed Elmhurst, leaving dozens of people in frigid limbo. Metra officials said the train was short a few cars and was at capacity Friday morning, so it skipped Elmhurst. The following inbound train, No. 34, picked up the passengers waiting in the cold.

Earlier in the week, Metra warned that the UP-West line would be crowded due to fewer cars on the line.

