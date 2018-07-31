Midway's new food court opens after 14-month wait

Midway Airport's new food court opened Monday for hungry travelers.After a 14-month wait, a group of permanent restaurants opened for customers in Concourse A. The food court, which offers full views of airport runways, is equipped with accents of modern design.Included in the new food court are sushi options from Arami, a West Town-based Japanese restaurant; wood-fired pizza from Woodgrain Neapolitan Pizzeria; and burgers from the famed Chicago-based Billy Goat Tavern.The airport will also provide a new venue for Reilly's Daughter, an Oak Lawn-based Irish pub and Nuts on Clark.In coming months, the airport plans to supplement available food options, including expanding the menu at Dunkin' Donuts in August. The airport plans to continue the food expansion project in years to come.