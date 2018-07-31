TRAVEL

Midway's new food court opens after 14-month wait

EMBED </>More Videos

Included in the new food court are sushi options from Arami, a West Town based Japanese restaurant; wood-fired pizza from Woodgrain Neapolitan Pizzeria; and burgers from the famed (WLS)

Caroline Kealy
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Midway Airport's new food court opened Monday for hungry travelers.

After a 14-month wait, a group of permanent restaurants opened for customers in Concourse A. The food court, which offers full views of airport runways, is equipped with accents of modern design.

Included in the new food court are sushi options from Arami, a West Town-based Japanese restaurant; wood-fired pizza from Woodgrain Neapolitan Pizzeria; and burgers from the famed Chicago-based Billy Goat Tavern.

The airport will also provide a new venue for Reilly's Daughter, an Oak Lawn-based Irish pub and Nuts on Clark.

In coming months, the airport plans to supplement available food options, including expanding the menu at Dunkin' Donuts in August. The airport plans to continue the food expansion project in years to come.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelair travelmidway airportfoodrestaurantsChicagoMidway Airport
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
TSA 'Quiet Skies' program secretly watches passengers on planes
American Airlines to include free carry-on luggage with 'basic economy' tickets
Tips for late summer travel deals
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
More Travel
Top Stories
Surveillance images released of suspect in sex assault at Wrigley during Foo Fighters concert
Woman, 21, fatally shot in Gresham as she ran from 4 men
Teacher quits job to become shopper, now make more than $100K per year
Chicagoans top the list for summer partying
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
Texas parking garage collapses, damages more than 20 vehicles
Child in the back seat? New Nissan feature will help you remember
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Show More
Judge rules Van Dyke change of venue motion will be heard
Police warn of 3 violent robberies on same SE Side block in July
Missing 7-ft boa constrictor on the loose in Pa.
Police: Doctor molested more than 25 kids over decades
More News