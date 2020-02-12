Travel

Nintendo Switch Lounge pop-up coming to Chicago's O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the next month and a half travelers at O'Hare can play the Nintendo Switch.

A pop-up airport lounge featuring Nintendo products will open on Monday in Terminal One, Concourse B between Gates B12 and B14. The lounge will be open until March 29.

The lounge will feature games including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mark Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party and Tetris 99

The lounge also features comfortable seating, charging ports and kiosks to order products.

"With a vast library of exciting entertainment to launch into, we hope travelers discover that Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite make great companions for their trips," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Spending time with Nintendo games at our On The Go lounges will give people the opportunity to begin or end their journeys with a smile."

The lounges will also be available at airports in Seattle and Washington D.C.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagoo'hareairport newsnintendoo'hare airportvideo game
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: 1-5 inches of snow expected to begin falling Wednesday afternoon
Jussie Smollett indicted again in connection with alleged Chicago attack
ATM stolen from South Side car dealership
Proposed bill would prohibit Illinois drivers from pumping own gas
'I want my baby back': Family prays for missing girl
JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday
Chicago 1st graders' invention earns them national spotlight
Show More
2nd man charged in shooting of firefighter in Albany Park
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Wednesday with snow starting in the evening
Questions and answers about the 2020 census
South suburban pediatrician may not have vaccinated patients as requested, forged documents
2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping
More TOP STORIES News