airline

WalletHub report ranks best and worst airlines

EMBED <>More Videos

The summer travel season is almost here and a brand new report is ranking the best and worst airlines.

The summer travel season is almost here and a brand new report is ranking the best and worst airlines.

Taking the Best Overall honors is Alaska Airlines. WalletHub took delays, baggage issues and passenger complaints into account when ranking airlines for this category.

Safety is obviously a big concern recently with Boeing and its troubled 737 Max 8 and taking the Safest Airline Honors was also Alaska.

The Most Comfortable Airline went to JetBlue. They have free amenities including Wi-Fi, extra legroom and free snacks and beverages.

See the full report on WalletHub.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newsunited airlinesairline industrybusinessairlinealaska airlinesjetblue
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIRLINE
Could airlines start weighing passengers before flights?
Passenger avoids $85 overweight baggage fee by wearing 9 pounds of clothing
Airline worker dances with cheerleaders during flight delay
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AJ Freund: Disturbing details of Crystal Lake boy's death revealed in new documents
Live Radar: More rain Thursday as flooding concerns grow in western suburbs
IB Metra Heritage Corridor line delayed after body found on tracks
Pregnant teen missing since last week
5 in custody after car break-ins reported at Loop garage
Jussie Smollett: Petition to appoint special prosecutor in 'Empire' actor's case in court Thursday
Workers, City Colleges of Chicago reach deal to end strike
Show More
Palatine man wanted in shooting of 2 teens
Teachers at 3 Chicago charter schools on strike Thursday
Girl, 9, returns home after 8 month hospital stay for AFM, rare polio-like illness
Bounce house flies 240 feet, injures 5
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers and storms Thursday
More TOP STORIES News