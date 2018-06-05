TRAVEL

Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100

Southwest Airlines' big sale is back! (KTRK)

Wanna get away? Southwest Airlines' 72-hour sale is back, which means you can get fares for $100 round trip for fall travel.

A one-way fare starts at $49.

It might be hard to think about taking a trip months from now, but Southwest apparently wants to put your mind in fall vacation mode.

The promotion is good for domestic and international travel on 8/21/18 - 12/12/18.

You can book for travel to and from Puerto Rico on 9/5/18- 12/6/18.

The fares go up for longer flights.

Check the Southwest Airlines website for specific restrictions.

The 72-hour sale only happens twice a year. The event this time around ends Thursday.
