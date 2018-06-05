Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100

Wanna get away? Southwest Airlines' 72-hour sale is back, which means you can get fares for $100 round trip for fall travel.A one-way fare starts at $49.It might be hard to think about taking a trip months from now, but Southwest apparently wants to put your mind in fall vacation mode.The promotion is good for domestic and international travel on 8/21/18 - 12/12/18.You can book for travel to and from Puerto Rico on 9/5/18- 12/6/18.The fares go up for longer flights.The 72-hour sale only happens twice a year. The event this time around ends Thursday.