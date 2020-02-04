1 killed, 1 injured in Tri-State Tollway crash in Libertyville

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed and another injured after an SUV struck a tractor-trailer on the Tri-State Tollway in Libertyville Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.

A female driver lost control of her BMW SUV and hit a semi-trailer in the westbound lanes of I-94 near Route 176 at about 2:13 a.m., police said. The truck did not stop after the crash, according to police.

The collision caused the BMW to roll over several times and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, to be ejected from the vehicle, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

Three male passengers were in the vehicle and one of them was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Several lanes of I-94 were blocked as police investigated.

Police are investigating alcohol and drugs as possible factors in the crash. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
libertyvilletraffic fatalitiesfatal crashtraffic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News