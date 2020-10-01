Trick or treat hours 2020: Chicago suburbs release Halloween rules

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6676662" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike discusses how Illinoisans can celebrate Halloween safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6679517" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Guidelines include no haunted houses, adjusted trick-or-treating for safety, and social distancing at pumpkin patches, among other things.

Chicago area trick or treat hours

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6560449" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some Chicago suburbs are establishing their Halloween guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Batavia

Darien trick or treat guidance

Deerfield trick or treat update

Dyer, Indiana trick or treat hours

Highland Park trick or treat hours

Homewood trick or treat hours

Joliet trick or treat hours

Lake Zurich trick or treat hours

Lake Villa trick or treat hours

Lindenhurst trick or treat hours

Morton Grove trick or treat hours

Mount Prospect trick or treat plans

Niles trick or treat recommendations

Orland Park trick or treat hours

Wheaton trick or treat hours

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many Chicago suburbs are setting new trick or treating hours and rules to keep residents safe as they celebrate Halloween amid the pandemic.While public health officials say it is safest to celebrate Halloween at home this year, most suburbs are leaving it up to residents to decide if they will welcome trick-or-treaters this year.For those who do plan to trick or treat, Illinois public health officials say everyone must be socially distant, wear a mask, wash their hands and limit group size.Gary is cancelling door-to-door trick-or-treating this year. Instead, businesses are urged to hold what will be called trunk-or-treat on their properties."Children may trick or treat on Saturday, October 31, 2020, between 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM.The Village of Niles does not typically regulate or restrict Halloween trick-or-treating. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Village of Niles is not recommending trick-or-treating for this year.Trick-or-Treating is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.