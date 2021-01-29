community journalist

'Trying to adapt, its been challenging': How COVID-19 has changed the way of life for a family and business owner one year later

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The economic impact the pandemic has caused in so many communities in the Chicagoland area has altered the lives and the way of living for so many. A family business from the Chinatown community is at the brink of closure and a family of four in the Little Village community are facing work and food insecurity.

"We've been in China Town since 96' so that's 25 years. It's meant everything to our family. This is what put me and my brothers through school. This is a gathering place for holidays and for our immediate family also," said Spencer Ng, second generation over of Chinatown's Triple Crown Restaurant.

Ng said this year has been tough on his business, saying business dropped by 60 percent when the pandemic hit.

"We had our record year in 2019 and then when 2020 came, it just turned everything upside down," said Ng.

With no outdoor seating, the restaurant owner said it's been difficult to keep the 200 seat restaurant afloat. He is not facing eviction.

The Chicago Chinatown Chamber of Commerce did a survey in November of 150 businesses were over 90 percent of businesses are still operating, but struggling.

"We found that 64 percent of businesses are experiencing more than 50percent of revenue loss compared to the same period of 2019," said Emma Yu, Executive Director of Chicago Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

On the West Side's Little Village community, Claudia Rosales' family have had to adjust to a life of job and food insecurity.

"I don't know when's the next time I'll have money coming in," said Rosales.

Rosales said work has been unreliable since April of last year. The mother of two said she's in nine temp agencies but hasn't received any hours in weeks. She has had to buy and prepare meals under $20 stretching for days to save extra cash.

"It went from working everyday to working four days, to working two days, to working once in a while," said Rosales.

The mother of two believes the jobs dried up as companies worries about the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, Little Village has had over 230 COVID deaths so far, the most of any zip code in Chicago.

"Its sad because you may not know the people one on one but they are people from the community. Everybody knows one another."

Both Rosales and Ng said it's been a tough and challenging year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychinatownlittle villagecommunity journalistsmall businessfamilycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
NJ's ESO pasta brings the taste of Italy to your home
New Jersey's mouth-watering Birria Tacos
Woman from Pilsen helps feed people in need on the West Side
Blind veteran meets his new guide dog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning issued for weekend
CPS, CTU negotiations continue with key sticking points holding up deal
Lawmaker security increased amid ongoing US Capitol threat, new arrests
Chicago launches new racial healing and equity initiative 'Together We Heal'
Trump-supporting IL couple charged in US Capitol riot
IL COVID vaccinations ramp up, more than 4K new cases reported
GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure
Show More
3 teens charged in string of Chicago carjackings, including officer's
Carjackers strike twice on same block on North Side
Chicago Weather: Cloudier, cold
Subway tuna contains no actual tuna, lawsuit claims
Community groups work to build unity between Black and brown Chicagoans
More TOP STORIES News