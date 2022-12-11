'Triple-demic': Staying safe during holiday season as RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases surge

The overlap between RSV, flu and COVID symptoms can be confusing. Doctors encourage getting tests and vaccines to be safe during the "triple demic."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Across the country, we're facing what some are calling a "triple-demic." That's a surge in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases.

ABC News reported that nationwide, 80% of adult hospital beds are full. According to Dr. Rochelle Walensky with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, "We are seeing high rates of flu, higher than we've seen this time of year in over a decade."

In Nevada, state officials are fast-tracking licenses for nurses to help handle a flood of pediatric patients.

Edward-Elmhurst Health Medical Director of Infection Control Dr. Jonathan Pinksy said they have 20 to 40 COVID-19 admissions each week.

"We have actually had the highest influenza case rates during any season in the last ten years," Pinsky said.

He said it's difficult to know which infection you might have without a test, "but typically, influenza you can feel really sick with very high fevers, muscle pain, and you have even trouble getting out of bed, sore throat. RSV infections in adults usually present with common cold symptoms. And COVID-19 symptoms overlap. Typically, it's a cough, congestion, when it's mild. It can also have GI symptoms, headache. And if it gets to severe stages, then respiratory distress and shortness of breath can set in."

Pinsky said in the beginning, there's really no way to tell, and that's why it's important to get tested.

SEE ALSO | White House resists pediatric health groups' calls to declare national emergency for 'triple-demic'

But with the holidays bringing on parties we may all be invited to, should you consider not attending?

"If you're sick, you should stay away from others," Pinsky said. "If you're sick, and you know you have a virus, you should stay away from others. And if you know you have tested positive for COVID and it hasn't been five days yet since your symptoms, and you're not feeling better, you should stay away from others. But, it's really an individual choice based on your risk and what you consider important... Masks are recommended to help prevent transmission and infection. So, that's one other strategy that you could use."

Pinsky said everyone should be vaccinated against influenza this year, and he recommends a COVID-19 booster. Currently, there is no vaccine for RSV.