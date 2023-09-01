Truck driver killed in I-55 crash near Central Avenue

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A truck driver was killed in a crash on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night, Illinois State Police said.
The crash occurred at about 11:22 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Central Avenue, police said.
Police said a box truck made an abrupt lane change to exit at Central Avenue and lost control, hitting a guardrail.
The driver was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
The Central Avenue exit ramp was closed down until about 1:06 a.m. as police investigating.
Further details were not immediately available.
