Truck driver killed in I-55 crash near Central Avenue

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A truck driver was killed in a crash on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 11:22 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Central Avenue, police said.

Police said a box truck made an abrupt lane change to exit at Central Avenue and lost control, hitting a guardrail.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Central Avenue exit ramp was closed down until about 1:06 a.m. as police investigating.

Further details were not immediately available.

