WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Truck driver killed in I-55 crash near Central Avenue

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, September 1, 2023 1:20PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A truck driver was killed in a crash on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 11:22 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Central Avenue, police said.

Police said a box truck made an abrupt lane change to exit at Central Avenue and lost control, hitting a guardrail.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Central Avenue exit ramp was closed down until about 1:06 a.m. as police investigating.

Further details were not immediately available.

Stay tuned to ABC7Chicago.com and ABC7 Eyewitness News for more on this breaking news story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW