IL leaders weigh in on Senate vote after former President Trump acquitted in 2nd impeachment trial

Local Reaction

Donald Trump Statement on Impeachment Acquittal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Senate has voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of incitement of insurrection in his second trial for impeachment.Seven Republicans joined all the Democrats in voting that the former President is guilty, however, it was still short of the 2/3 majority needed to convict.Hours before the final vote the proceedings took a surprising turn.There was chaos and confusion on day five of Trump's second impeachment trial.House impeachment managers, in an unexpected move, forced a vote on a resolution to call witnesses -- specifically GOP Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Trump.The congresswoman in a statement Friday night said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told her that during the deadly riot Trump told McCarthy that the mob was "more upset about the election theft than you are.""Needless to say, this is an additional, critical piece of corroborating evidence, further confirming the charges before you, as well as the President's willful dereliction of duty," U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin said.Trump's defense attorney warned Democrats that if the impeachment managers called one witness, he would call 100."I have the right to defend that. The only thing that I ask, if you vote for witnesses, do not handcuff me by limiting the number of witnesses that I can have," Michael van der Veen said.But three hours into the proceedings, and after five GOP senators joined Democrats to call witnesses, both sides agreed to call none. Instead, Beutler's written statement was admitted into evidence."I asked Kevin McCarthy about this. He said he finally got through to Donald Trump and he said you have to get on TV, on Twitter and call these people off," Beutler said as she recalled the conversation with McCarthy to a local TV station on Feb. 8. "The response to Kevin was chilling, it was, 'I guess Kevin they're more upset about the election theft than you are.'"The trial then moving into closing arguments."Our reputations and our legacy will be inextricably intertwined with what we do here and with how you exercise your oath to do impartial justice," Raskin said."It is time to bring this unconstitutional political theater to an end. It is time to allow our nation to move forward," van der Veen said.As for why the House impeachment managers suddenly abandoned their request for witnesses, sources told ABC News that Democratic senators close to President Biden told the House managers that a delay in the trial could potentially derail Biden's agenda and COVID relief.Illinois Senator Dick Durbin issued a statement that said, "I wish the Senate had sent an unequivocal message that it is unacceptable for any president to incite violence in order to stop the peaceful transition of power. But it should not be lost that a majority of Senators - including 7 Senators from the President's own party - voted to convict him."Fellow Senator Tammy Duckworth said, "It is profoundly disheartening that so many of my Republican colleagues chose to ignore the evidence and vote to acquit him...History will not look kindly on their votes to defend a wannabe tin-pot dictator or their willingness to further imperil our notion of a government of the people, by the people and for the people."Illinois Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger also spoke out about the acquittal, saying he's "disappointed" by Saturday's vote.He added that he'll be looking for "alternative options to ensure responsibility and accountability."ABC 7 Political Analyst Laura Washington weighed in on what may be ahead."One reason it's not over yet is, Donald Trump still faces a lot of legal jeopardy. There are a number of investigations in Georgia and New york. There may be investigations in Washington D.C. about his conduct around the Capitol attack," she said. "So there may be more prosecutions, more investigations and possibly convictions to come."Former President Trump issued a lengthy statement following the verdict.