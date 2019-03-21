Trump to sign executive order threatening aid to colleges if speakers silenced

President Donald Trump on Thursday will sign an executive order that would deny colleges certain federal research and education grants if they fail to comply with free speech standards outlined by the administration, a senior administration official said.
In doing so, Trump is responding to a rallying cry among conservatives who say their views are suppressed on campuses, and that speakers are sometimes assaulted or silenced when protesters threaten violence.
The executive order would direct 12 grant-making agencies to work with the Office of Management and Budget to ensure universities are complying with federal law in an effort to promote free speech on college campuses, the senior administration official said Thursday morning in a phone call with reporters.
However, some groups have been critical of such a move, arguing it is an attempt to fix a non-existent problem.
"I think the federal government can have a role in reinforcing the principles of the First Amendment and the commitment to freedom expression and academic freedom at public universities in particular," said Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America -- an organization that works to defend free expression rights, including free speech on college campuses.
"But when you get into the possibility of punitive measures and the withholding of federal funds based on, you know, particularly kind of very vague definitions of, you know an idea like free inquiry. That's worrisome," Nossel added.
Following Trump's remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this month, at which he previewed his executive order, 11 groups, including the American Association of University Professors and the American Federation of Teachers, issued a joint statement calling the proposal "a dangerous solution to a largely nonexistent problem."
"While the specific provisions of the promised executive order have not been revealed, like such legislation they are liable to interfere with institutional autonomy and governance in ways that is more likely to stifle than encourage free expression and diversity of opinion," the statement said. "There are and always will be individuals on campus and in society generally who wish to silence those with whom they disagree. But punitive and simplistic measures will only exacerbate the problems they may create," the statement said.
Though the official on Thursday morning stressed that free speech rules already apply to higher education institutions, the order is designed to provide better oversight and enforcement by making free speech a more explicit condition of compliance.
Public universities will have to agree to follow the guidelines as a condition of receiving these grants, while private universities will have to certify following their intended policy, the official said.
The executive order would not affect student aid money, and would also require the Department of Education to publish information on earnings, debt, default rates and loan repayment rates to the college score card, the senior administration official said.
The official declined to say whether the President believes the issue has worsened in recent years, saying they didn't want to get ahead of the President's remarks this afternoon expect to say "the President is fully committed to promoting free speech on college campuses."
The order would also require the Education Department to submit policy recommendations to the president about institutions sharing the financial risk of student loans, the official said.
Trump has publicly teased an executive order to make colleges comply with free speech rules.
"If they want our dollars and we give it to them by the billions they've got to allow people like Hayden and many other great young people and old people to speak," Trump said at CPAC.
He was referring to the case of Hayden Williams, who was allegedly assaulted at the University of California, Berkley, when he was recruiting for a conservative group.
"And if they don't, it will be very costly," Trump added.
Trump has also tweeted about the issue, saying: "If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS?"
"Just the fact that the President first announced this at CPAC, the fact Jeff Sessions when he was attorney general making a speech in front of Turning Point USA, a conservative group, this issue, you know, kind of adds this ideological cast," Nossel of PEN America said. "You know, really the First Amendment is nonpartisan. It doesn't have any ideological bias. It protects speech from across the spectrum. And so, the fear here is that you know, this is not just about protecting all kinds of speech it's about protecting certain kinds of speech and I think that's the way the executive order is implemented it's highly problematic."
But when it comes to the actual implementation of the order, the official was short on details and deferred the matter to OMB.
"I don't want to get ahead of implementation, that will be coming in the next several weeks, months," the official said Thursday morning.
