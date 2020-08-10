TSA

TSA officers uncover guns 3 times more often than last year despite 75% fewer passengers

WASHINGTON -- The Transportation Security Administration reported that officers found firearms in carry-on bags at three times the rate in July 2020 compared to the same month last year, according to a news release sent Monday.

Last month, TSA officers found 15.3 guns per million people compared to 5.1 guns per million in July 2019, the agency said. TSA called the numbers "alarming" because the agency screened 75% fewer passengers in July 2020 compared to July 2019.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske said even more alarming is that approximately 80% of guns in carry-on bags are loaded. "It's just an accident waiting to happen," Pekoske said in a written statement.

RELATED: Missile launcher 'souvenir' found in service member's bag: TSA

"TSA is diligently working to ensure our employees and passengers are safe and secure while traveling during a pandemic, and yet we are noticing a significant increase in loaded firearms coming into checkpoints," Pekoske said. "Travelers must understand that firearms are prohibited items at airports and in the passenger cabins of aircraft. As hard as we are working to mitigate other risks at this time, no one should be introducing new ones."

WATCH: TSA shares collection of 'Top 10 Finds of 2019'

EMBED More News Videos

The TSA has released its top 10 unusual finds recovered from air passengers in 2019.



Passengers are allowed to travel with unloaded firearms in their checked baggage, as long as they are packed in a hard-sided case, locked and separate from any ammunition. Firearms in checked baggage also must be declared at check-in. No firearms, replica guns or ammunition are permitted in carry-on bags. TSA said the recommended penalty for an unloaded gun starts at $2,050, and goes up to $4,100 for a loaded gun.

Last year, TSA said 4,432 guns were found in carry-on bags across the country, 87% of which were loaded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington d.c.airport newstsau.s. & worldgunsairport security
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TSA
TSA's weirdest finds of 2019
News Fix: Fears grow over Coronavirus outbreak
How to travel like a pro this Thanksgiving
'Serial stowaway' ordered to undergo mental fitness exam after latest arrest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago looting devastates downtown businesses, over 100 arrested
Chicago streets reopen, CTA service resumes downtown after access limited to Loop
Chicago police exchange shots with suspect amid looting
LIVE RADAR: Chicago AccuWeather Alert Day; Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued Monday
1 dead after Baltimore gas explosion levels 3 homes
Shooter hurt after gunfire exchanged with police in Englewood: CPD
Disney World to scale back theme park hours amid COVID-19
Show More
NASA drops 'insensitive' names including 'Eskimo Nebula'
103-year-old gets tattoo, motorcycle ride after lockdown
Chicago Weather: Hot, muggy with showers and storms Monday
IL reports 1,382 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths Sunday
Chicago lakefront businesses worry over 2nd possible shutdown
More TOP STORIES News