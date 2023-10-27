TSA reminds travelers to check their costume props during Halloween travel

TSA is warning air travelers going through security over Halloween that they can't bring prohibited items like weapons on board, even if they're fake.

Air travelers are reminded that all liquids, pastes, creams, lotions and gels can only be taken on board if they're 3.4 ounces or less, which includes fake blood and makeup. They also must be able to fit into a plastic quart-sized bag.

And costume props like fake or real knives, hatchets, pitchforks, light sabers, scythes and brooms must be in checked luggage or they will be confiscated.

Finally, if your costume includes a mask or elaborate makeup, save it for your destination. TSA warns passengers not wear masks or paint their faces before or while going through security lines.

If you have questions about what you can or can't bring, reach out to TSA via social media.

