O'Hare TSA finds meat cleaver, knives, screwdriver in passenger's carry on

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
11 minutes ago
A TSA search Monday at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport turned up a handful of prohibited items including a meat cleaver and several knives.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A security incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday at Chicago O'Hare International Airport when a TSA officer detected a knife in a bag at a checkpoint.

Security officials conducted a bag check and found a trove of prohibited items including at least 2 knives, a screwdriver, saw blade and a meat cleaver.

TSA said that the passenger said he didn't know the items were prohibited in carry-on bags. The passenger decided to abandon the items and catch his flight.

TSA said the passenger could face local criminal charges and a federal civil penalty.

The TSA said to visit its website for a list of prohibited items on flights.

