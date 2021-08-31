Travel

Airport fowl: Raw chicken parts circulate on luggage carousel in Seattle

EMBED <>More Videos

Raw chicken parts circulate on luggage carousel in Seattle

SEATTLE -- Standing around the baggage carousel at the airport waiting for your luggage is usually pretty uneventful.

Except when this happens.

The TSA released a video of a luggage-shaped pile of raw chicken thighs and wings circulating on a baggage carousel.

It's not clear exactly how it happened. But the TSA assumes the raw chicken parts were probably in a square-shaped cooler before they decided to go "free-range."

The agency notes it is OK to pack raw chicken in checked baggage - but make sure the container is secure.

"Don't wing your travel packing," the agency wrote. "In order to keep from ruffling any feathers meat should be properly packaged. Ice or dry ice is permitted to keep the flock chilled."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair traveltsachicken
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2nd life ring placed in Rogers Park after teen drowning, 1st removed
Facebook group tracks down serial egg thrower on North, NW sides
CSU soccer player learns to walk again after shooting on rideshare job
Ex-Schaumburg tech CEO pleads guilty in US Capitol riot case
Man dies after being found shot outside West Side school
Jeep full of gifts stolen as bride-to-be leaves River North shower
Slain officer's mother thanks Chicago in letter on daughter's birthday
Show More
KISS tour postponed after Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID
Woman accused of selling 250 fake COVID vaccine cards over Instagram
4-year-old girl shot in Englewood, caught in crossfire: CPD
Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy Wednesday
Ham sandwich prized at Chicago's Michelin-starred Oriole
More TOP STORIES News