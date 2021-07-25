Tupac or Biggie? Paint & Sip event will make you answer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hip Hop fans have the chance to make a tough decision during a paint and sip event: Tupac or Biggie?
The East Coast-West Coast Music rivalry is a long time, hard decision for music lovers but guests can get creative and honor their favorite rapper.
Time Out Market Chicago is hosting a Paint & Sip on Thursday August 5th. The event starts at 5:30 with a cocktail hour then the class begins at 7.
It's happening at 916 W. Fulton Market, Tickets cost $75 and registration ends on August 3rd.
