Tuskegee Airmen plane donated to Chicago Aviation Institute of Maintenance

The plane now belongs to Chicago's Aviation Institute of Maintenance, inspiring the next generation to take their dreams to new heights.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A plane flown by the Tuskegee Airmen has been donated to Chicago aviation.

The plane now belongs to Chicago's Aviation Institute of Maintenance, inspiring the next generation to take their dreams to new heights.

"From These Roots Build Tomorrow" is written on the aircraft, and it represents the history and legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.

"As a Black man, you can't get more free than when you're in one of these things flying by yourself," said Victor Croswell with the Chicago Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen.

In front of a hangar full of family, friends and students, Croswell officially donated his single-propeller Piper Cherokee 140 aircraft Thursday to the Aviation Institute of Maintenance in the city's McKinley Park neighborhood.

"We just wanted to give back because that's what we do," Croswell said. "We want to perpetuate the legacy and continue the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen."

Croswell is part of the Chicago "DODO" Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, a nonprofit organization working to inspire minority youth to pursue careers in the aviation industry.

"This airplane tells a story, and we call it the 'Flying Billboard' because it speaks about them," Croswell.

The plane's tailfin is painted red, paying homage to the historic all-Black fighter pilots from World War II, nicknamed the "Red Tails."

"A lot of students are excited about this airplane because it belongs to a Black person," Croswell said. "Now how often does that happen?"

The words "Tuskegee Airman" are painted on both wings, leaving students looking to dive deeper and study more about the unit's revered combat history.

"It shows us that Black people can really grow and achieve higher things," Aviation Institute of Maintenance student Tauren Griffin said.

Isaac Walters is the Executive Director of the Aviation Institute of Maintenance.

"We want to taxi it out into our parking lot where they can do a little marshaling, as well as running the engine, inspections, as well," Walters said.

He said students are eager to get to work on the new plane.

"It really motivates you to want to have a goal and want to be here," Aviation Institute of Maintenance student Ambreaonia Greenlee said.

But most importantly, Walters wants students to walk away with a renewed appreciation for the Tuskegee Airmen and their inspiring mission that continues to this day.

"To have a representation of that part of history is amazing that we have here, and I'm hoping that's what they take away," Walters said.