Uber Eats mystery unfolds as Los Angeles neighborhood sent dozens of free fast food meals

Free McDonald's, Taco Bell and Starbucks for Highland Park residents as mystery Uber Eats customer, or customers, send unwanted deliveries, spurring an investigation from the food delivery company.

LOS ANGELES, California -- Residents of a Los Angeles neighborhood have been inundated with unwanted fast food deliveries from Uber Eats arriving at all hours of the day, spurring an investigation from the food delivery company.

"Before you knew it, the whole street was lined with bags of McDonald's and Starbucks and nobody could explain where it was coming from," said Morgan Currier, who has received about 30 of the mysterious deliveries. "People have been getting upwards of 30 to 40 orders."

Residents say the food drop-offs started about three weeks ago and have mostly been meals from McDonalds, Taco Bell and Starbucks.

Initially, resident William Neal was loving the free food, but quickly grew sick of the deliveries since the meals sent to his home were consistently the same.

"About 80% of the time it was a single Chicken McCrispy," Neal told Eyewitness News.

When asked if he likes the sandwiches, he replied, "I don't know how I feel about them now." He added that they now "haunt my dreams."

Still unknown is who is paying for the food deliveries.

A spokesman for Uber tells us the company has launched an investigation and has "taken action against a number of accounts."

Residents say they tried calling the phone numbers attached to the orders, but the numbers were disconnected. They are happy each of the orders included tips for the delivery people.

Sadly, many of the people who received the food deliveries were unable to enjoy them.

"Most of us are vegetarian here, so we couldn't really eat them," said MJ Lat. "We'd give them to contractors on the street or we'd just walk them down to this little, local food pantry."