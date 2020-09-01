Uber to require some passengers to take a selfie to prove they are wearing a mask

Repeated mask violators will be banned from using the Uber app.
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco-based Uber is working on a new COVID-19 safety feature.

It will soon require some passengers to take selfies on the app to prove they're wearing a mask.

Good Morning America got an exclusive first look at the technology, which scans your face. It can even tell if the mask is covering your nose.

Uber says it won't store the biometric data. The photo will be in the system for just four days, in case a complaint is filed. Repeated mask violators will be banned from using the Uber app.

Uber initially launched its mask verification feature in May for to confirm that its drivers were wearing a mask and to help reassure passengers worried about being exposed to the novel coronavirus.

"We firmly believe that accountability is a two-way street. That's why we're expanding the same technology to riders, too. If a driver reports to us that a rider wasn't wearing a mask, the rider will be required to take a selfie with their face covered before they're able to take another trip with Uber," said Uber in statement.

The mask verification feature will roll out by the end of September in the U.S. and Canada , according to Uber.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump takes part in roundtable talk in Kenosha
IL reports 1,492 new COVID-19 cases
Person dies after shootout with police in Pilsen; 2 others in custody
FBI-Chicago warns gang cabal may be targeting police officers
1 in custody after Warrenville standoff
Suburban accountant sentenced for embezzling $77M
Charges dropped against woman in Winnetka pier incident
Show More
52 former Black franchisees sue McDonald's for discrimination
Third coronavirus vaccine reaches final US testing
2 children missing after being swept away in flash flood in NC
IN reports 721 new COVID-19 cases
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, scattered showers and storms Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News