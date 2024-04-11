Chicago riders can request taxi service with Uber as company announces new safety features

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting Thursday, Chicago riders will see some new features in the Uber app.

Riders will be able to request taxi service by using the Uber app.

Thousands of taxi drivers that use technology from Arro and Curb Mobility will be able to accept Uber trip referrals.

Uber said this gives cab drivers opportunities to earn more money, and give riders more transportation options.

Riders will pay the UberX rate and will receive upfront pricing in the app before requesting a trip.

This type of pilot program was already launched in San Francisco, New York City and Southern California.

On average, taxi drivers who provided Uber trips earned 30.5% more than those who did not.

This comes as Uber announced four new safety features in the app's Safety Toolkit.

Riders can record audio with the app if they feel uncomfortable during a ride. The recording will not be available for the driver, and riders can chose to share the audio with Uber after the ride.

The company also added a pin verification feature, for riders to make sure they are getting in the correct car.

Uber is also implementing an in-app emergency button where riders can call 911 within seconds. The app will prompt the rider's estimated location and vehicle information, including model and license plate number.

The company announced new safety features

To learn more about Uber's new safety features, click here.

