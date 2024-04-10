The warning comes after an incident involving a CCL holder in the north suburbs

Police warn community of viral game 'senior assassins' where teens wear ski masks, use water guns

GURNEE, Il. (WLS) -- Police are warning the community about a game high school seniors are playing, called "senior assassins."

On Tuesday, a group of seniors wearing ski masks went into a restaurant with water guns that looked like firearms, according to the Gurnee Police Department

They were targeting other students who were eating and tried to spray them with water.

A concealed carry holder was in the restaurant at the time and mistook the situation for a genuine threat.

Nobody was injured, but police warn the situation could have escalated quickly.

Arlington Heights police also issued a warning last week.

The "senior assassins" game has gone viral across the country on social media. In the game, players get assigned a random target they must "tag" with a water gun.

At times, rules specify teams can't play the game during school hours or on school property, Arlington Heights police said.

"One such call resulted in a significant police response based on a homeowner reporting a 'man with a gun' running through their residential yard," police said.

The Gurnee Police Department reminded the public that the depiction of firearms, whether real or fake may instill fear among the public.

"Incidents like these may warrant disorderly conduct charges, as they often cause feelings of being alarmed and disturbed by others," Gurnee police said.

