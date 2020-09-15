U of I Hospital nurses' strike reaches day 4, negotiations resume, Rev. Jesse Jackson joins picket line

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6422280" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some SEIU members walked off the job Monday, joining striking nurses at the University of Illinois Hospital.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Negotiations resumed Tuesday on day four of the University of Illinois Hospital nurses' strike.Rainbow PUSH's Rev. Jesse Jackson joined the picket line in the morning."We're fighting for adequate equipment, we're fighting for hours that make sense, we will not give up, we will not surrender, we'll fight back," Jackson said.Hundreds of SEIU-73 members joined the strike on Monday.The nurses walked off the job over the weekend. The Illinois Nurses Association Union is demanding a comprehensive contract that includes better staffing levels, higher pay, and more personal protective equipment.Leaders say it is the first strike for the union at UIC Medical Center in more than four decades."We are warriors in this fight," said Doris Carrol, President of the Illinois Nurses Association. "During the pandemic, our hospital called us heroes and now they are treating us like zeros."Also, the union says there needs to be a set limit on how many patients a single nurse is treating at any one time, while the hospital believes a set nurse to patient ratios do not work."In an ICU - an ICU nurse should have no more than two patients," Carrol said. "However, if a patient comes in and needs one to one care then the nurses will switch assignments."In a statement, Michael Zenn, CEO of University of Illinois Hospital, said he "values and respects" these nurses' work but argues ratios "...ignore fair workload distribution among peers on a shift-to-shift basis. Nurse staffing ratios also result in longer Emergency Department (ED) wait times, increased ambulance diversion hours, reduced patient services and higher operating costs."Around 1,300 nurses originally planned to walk off the job, but a judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday limiting that number after the hospital filed a lawsuit citing patient safety concerns.Union leaders say more than 4,000 SEIU Local 73 members across Illinois are without a contract for a year.The hospital staff are made up of various positions negotiating their own contract. The local 73 sticking points are better, pay, more PPE, and better staffing.The unions both say safety of the staff and patients remains the top priority."These workers showed up time and time again through the pandemic when Chicago was basically closed and these workers came to," said Dian Palmer, president of SEIU Local 73."Working in the ER I do not know what is going to come in that door and they send me out or us out there in simple masks," said Danuel Culliver-Dodd, an EMT at UIC ER. "We need proper PPE."As talks continue, a rally is expected to take place at noon.Full statement from Zenn on nurse strike:Full statement from Zorn on SEIU strike: