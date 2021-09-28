Police: Thieves flee with $10K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Norridge during shopping hours

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Thieves flee with $10K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Norridge during shopping hours

NORRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A trio of thieves fled with $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty store in suburban Norridge on Saturday, according to police.

The brazen theft unfolded in the afternoon during shopping hours.

Cell phone video captured the trio pillaging through shelves of high-end beauty products and shoving them into garbage bags.

Some of the stolen products were branded Dior and Armani, as seen in the video.

Ulta Beauty released the following statement:

"At Ulta Beauty, the safety of our associates and guests is our highest priority. We are aware of the criminal activity at our Norridge store over the weekend and are cooperating with local police as they conduct the investigation. We are thankful that no one in the store was harmed during this incident and will continue to work with authorities and our security partners to ensure our stores are safe destinations for all."

Police said the incident is being investigated as a retail theft.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shopliftingtheft
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Food delivery driver killed in Near West Side shooting: CPD
Obama library groundbreaking brings former pres., first lady to town
Chicago singer R. Kelly found guilty in sex trafficking trial
Chicago cites 5 businesses for violating mask mandate
Employees sue United Airlines over COVID vaccine mandate
NU fraternity drugging allegations prompt calls to end Greek life
Man accused of killing officer, injuring partner, pleads not guilty
Show More
Police search for vehicle in fatal Jefferson Park hit-and-run
Markham shooting kills boy, 8, playing on porch: police
Pfizer submits data to FDA on its COVID vaccine for kids 5-11
Nearly 28,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pizza recalled
Chicago Weather: Bright sunshine, cool lake breeze Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News