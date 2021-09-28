Police: Thieves flee with $10K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Norridge during shopping hours

NORRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A trio of thieves fled with $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty store in suburban Norridge on Saturday, according to police.The brazen theft unfolded in the afternoon during shopping hours.Cell phone video captured the trio pillaging through shelves of high-end beauty products and shoving them into garbage bags.Some of the stolen products were branded Dior and Armani, as seen in the video.Ulta Beauty released the following statement:"At Ulta Beauty, the safety of our associates and guests is our highest priority. We are aware of the criminal activity at our Norridge store over the weekend and are cooperating with local police as they conduct the investigation. We are thankful that no one in the store was harmed during this incident and will continue to work with authorities and our security partners to ensure our stores are safe destinations for all."Police said the incident is being investigated as a retail theft.