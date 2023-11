For the first time in five years, the United Negro College Fund's Empower Me Tour is back in Chicago.at the UIC Forum.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the first time in five years, the United Negro College Fund's Empower Me Tour is back in Chicago.

It stops at the UIC Forum Tuesday.

Stacey Lee Spratt, the tour's director, joined ABC7 to talk about the tour, some tips for parents to help their kids get scholarships and why it is important for Chicago students to explore opportunities with Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

For more information https://uncf.org/programs/empower-me-tour.