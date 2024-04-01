United Airlines flight to London diverted to O'Hare airport due to cracked windshield, FAA says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A United Airlines flight to London was diverted to O'Hare airport due to a cracked windshield, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

United Airlines flight 262 landed at Chicago O'Hare International Airport around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Boeing 787 departed from Denver International Airport and was originally headed to Heathrow Airport in London.

The crew reported a cracked windshield, the FAA said.

The FAA added that the windshield is made by multiple layers of tempered glass and other materials.

This was the first of two incidents overnight at O'Hare airport.

A Frontier Airlines plane was evacuated at O'Hare Airport Monday morning after reports of smoke in the cockpit, the Chicago Fire Department said.

No major injuries were reported in either incident. The FAA is investigating both.