Frontier Airlines flight evacuated at O'Hare Airport after reports of smoke in cockpit

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, April 1, 2024 10:22AM
The Chicago Fire Department said a Frontier Airlines plane was evacuated at O'Hare Airport Monday morning after reports of smoke in the cockpit.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Frontier Airlines plane was evacuated at O'Hare Airport Monday morning after reports of smoke in the cockpit, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD said firefighters responded to O'Hare Airport at about 2:23 a.m. after reports of smoke in Frontier Airlines Flight 2625.

SEE ALSO: 1 injured as passengers evacuate Frontier plane due to 'strong odor' in Charlotte | VIDEO

CFD said 15 people on board the flight were treated on the scene for dizziness and minor smoke inhalation. No one was transported to the hospital.

