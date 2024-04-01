Frontier Airlines flight evacuated at O'Hare Airport after reports of smoke in cockpit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Frontier Airlines plane was evacuated at O'Hare Airport Monday morning after reports of smoke in the cockpit, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD said firefighters responded to O'Hare Airport at about 2:23 a.m. after reports of smoke in Frontier Airlines Flight 2625.

CFD said 15 people on board the flight were treated on the scene for dizziness and minor smoke inhalation. No one was transported to the hospital.

