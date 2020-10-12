United plane makes emergency landing at O'Hare Airport due to cracked windshield

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Monday after sustaining windshield damage.
The windshield on United Airlines Flight 349 cracked in multiple places upon takeoff. A photo shared with ABC7 Chicago showed the cracked windshield.
According to a statement from United, the flight landed safely and no one was injured. Customers will continue to their final destination on a new aircraft.
The fight was headed to Washington D.C before it turned back to land at O'Hare.
