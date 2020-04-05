coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus update: United Airlines temporarily 'but significantly' reduces flights to New York-area airports amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Traveling to New York City may be an issue if you're flying on United Airlines.

The airline said it's temporarily "but significantly" cutting backs flights to and from the Big Apple at airports across the country because of the pandemic.

At last check, United had only five flights heading from O'Hare International Airport to New York scheduled for Sunday and none out of Chicago Midway International Airport .

That's a huge drop considering the airline usually offers nearly three dozen flights a day between the two cities.

The carrier plans to reduce Newark service from 139 flights to 62 destinations to 15 serving nine, and at LaGuardia 18 flights serving four destinations will be reduced to two flights serving a single destination.

United previously said it would be cutting domestic capacity this month by about 52% and international capacity by about 90%.

All local employees, whether on duty or not, will maintain pay and benefits for a long as the reductions are in effect, the company said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew yorkunited airlinescoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkflights restricted
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
White House bans travel to US from Brazil to limit COVID-19
Archdiocese of Chicago cemeteries open for Memorial Day
Gov. Pritzker releases business reopening guidelines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Show More
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News