Woman stabbed at United Center on night of Lil Durk concert: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was stabbed at the United Center on Saturday evening, and a concert was cut short amid false shots fired reports, officials said.

Police said the stabbing happened at about 9:25 p.m.

People were gathered at the Near West Side venue for the WGCI Summer Jam show. Lil Durk was performing.

A 20-year-old woman walked into the 12th District Police Station and told police that she got into an argument with three people, identified only as female.

She said the group hit her in the face and body several times before a fourth person, identified only as male, stabbed her in the forehead.

Police said no shots were fired during the fight. The United Center said they ended the show early to ensure people's safety.

The victim received medical treatment on the scene before going into the 12th District station file a report, where she refused additional medical treatment.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

The United Center released a statement about the incident:

"We are working closely with authorities to investigate all incidents from last evening at the WGCI Summer Jam show. It became apparent for all involved that ending the show early was in everyone's best interest as the safety of our guests and employees is a priority. We are thankful that initial incident reports were false and that guests exited the facility safely."

