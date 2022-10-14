Plane hits bird shortly after taking off from O'Hare airport; witnesses report engine fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A plane hit a bird as it was taking off from O'Hare International Airport Friday morning, aviation officials said.

United Flight #1930 was headed to Miami when it hit the bird shortly after departure, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said. The flight then returned to the airport and landed without incident around 11:15 a.m.

Witnesses around O'Hare airport told ABC7 they saw the plane's engine on fire and heard loud popping sounds shortly after the plane took off.

A spokesperson for United said passengers deplaned at the gate and a new aircraft has been assigned to the route.

The FAA said it is investigating the incident. No injuries have been reported.