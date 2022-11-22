Military plane returns to Midway Airport after bird strike during takeoff

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A military plane had to return to Midway International Airport after it struck a bird during takeoff Monday.

The military C-37 plane is owned and was being flown by General Daniel Hokanson, the Illinois National Guard confirmed. The general was in Chicago Monday to meet with business executives about national security and to attend an ROTC event at Chicago State University in the afternoon.

Hokanson is the highest ranking official in the Illinois National Guard and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

No injuries were reported. No further details have been released from any branch of the military or from the Federal Aviation Administration.