United flight returns to O'Hare Airport after takeoff due to maintenance issue

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A United Airlines flight had to return to O'Hare Airport shortly after takeoff Saturday morning.
The flight from Chicago was headed to Salt Lake City, Utah.
United said there was a maintenance issue with the plane.
The flight landed safely back at O'Hare.
This is the fifth incident involving a United flight since last Monday. One of those involved a wheel falling off a plane.
No further information about the maintenance issue was immediately available.
