United flight returns to O'Hare Airport after takeoff due to maintenance issue

A United Airlines flight leaving Chicago Saturday, bound for Salt Lake City, had to return to O'Hare Airport after takeoff due to a maintenance issue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A United Airlines flight had to return to O'Hare Airport shortly after takeoff Saturday morning.

The flight from Chicago was headed to Salt Lake City, Utah.

United said there was a maintenance issue with the plane.

The flight landed safely back at O'Hare.

This is the fifth incident involving a United flight since last Monday. One of those involved a wheel falling off a plane.

No further information about the maintenance issue was immediately available.

