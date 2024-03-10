WATCH LIVE

United flight returns to O'Hare Airport after takeoff due to maintenance issue

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 10, 2024 4:34AM
A United Airlines flight leaving Chicago Saturday, bound for Salt Lake City, had to return to O'Hare Airport after takeoff due to a maintenance issue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A United Airlines flight had to return to O'Hare Airport shortly after takeoff Saturday morning.

The flight from Chicago was headed to Salt Lake City, Utah.

United said there was a maintenance issue with the plane.

The flight landed safely back at O'Hare.

This is the fifth incident involving a United flight since last Monday. One of those involved a wheel falling off a plane.

SEE ALSO | Tire falls off United flight after takeoff, crushing several vehicles in parking lot, company says

No further information about the maintenance issue was immediately available.

SEE ALSO | United flight from Newark to Los Angeles diverted to Chicago after security issue

