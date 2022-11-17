GMA's 'United States of Pie' comes to Chicago

Hoosier Mama Pie Company and Spinning J Bakery and Soda Fountain in Chicago compete in GMA's United States of Pie.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Who doesn't love pie! Good Morning America is traveling around the country in search of the best pies in America.

It's all part of their special series called, "United States of Pie."

Thursday morning. GMA is at Time Out Market Chicago in Fulton Market, where

ABC7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra will be one of the judges, along with "Top Chef" winner Joe Flamm and WGCI radio personality Kendra G.

The will be judging between Hoosier Mama Pie Company and Spinning J Bakery and Soda Fountain.

The first-round winners from each city will subsequently compete live in studio on GMA on November 18 for a chance to win $10,000.