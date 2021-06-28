united way

United Way of Lake County Illinois school supply drive kicks off in Waukegan

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The United Way of Lake County, Illinois, begins its annual school supply drive Monday.

Community members are invited to help low-income students stock up on spiral notebooks, rulers, pink erasers, folders, crayons and more.

This year, in addition to online donations, the drive includes a drive-through event at the People's Choice Family Fun Center in Waukegan from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Donors will be asked to open their trunk and stay in the car while volunteers unload supplies from the vehicle.

The supply drive runs through July 15. For more information, visit the United Way of Lake County website.
