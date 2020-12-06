our chicago

Our Chicago: Toys for Tots, United Way strive to help those in need this Christmas, especially during COVID-19 pandemic

By Kay Cesinger

Our Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- During a time when so many people are struggling to buy the basics, some families may find there's just not enough money for Christmas gifts.

As it does every year, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve "Toys For Tots" program is here to help.

But as an organization that relies on donations, the people there also need assistance.

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 1


Staff Sgt. Trevor Baker, the Toys for Tots coordinator, spoke on "Our Chicago" about the program.

RELATED: Jeeps on the Run hosts 8th Annual Toys for Tots drive

And Betsy Hughes, senior vice president and chief development officer for the United Way of Metro Chicago, spoke about the difficulties of raising money and serving so many people during a pandemic.

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 2


The drop-off for Toys for Tots is located at 3034 W. Foster Ave. in Chicago through Thursday. To donate online, visit chicago-il.toysfortots.org.

To donate to the United Way, visit liveunitedchicago.org.
