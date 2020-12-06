Our Chicago: Toys for Tots, United Way strive to help those in need this Christmas, especially during COVID-19 pandemic

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 1

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 2

CHICAGO (WLS) -- During a time when so many people are struggling to buy the basics, some families may find there's just not enough money for Christmas gifts.As it does every year, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve "Toys For Tots" program is here to help.But as an organization that relies on donations, the people there also need assistance.Staff Sgt. Trevor Baker, the Toys for Tots coordinator, spoke on "Our Chicago" about the program.And Betsy Hughes, senior vice president and chief development officer for the United Way of Metro Chicago, spoke about the difficulties of raising money and serving so many people during a pandemic.The drop-off for Toys for Tots is located at 3034 W. Foster Ave. in Chicago through Thursday. To donate online, visitTo donate to the United Way, visit