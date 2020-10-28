Society

Soldier serving in Kuwait surprised by University of Chicago with video call announcing he's been accepted

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A US soldier stationed a half a world away gets some very good news and it was personally delivered by the University of Chicago.

Army Specialist Nate Getahun was thrilled to get a live confirmation at his post in Kuwait that he's been accepted to the U of C for next fall.

Nate is one of the first students accepted under the school's "Stand Together" program, aimed at expanding admission to under-represented groups, including veterans. The program has a customized application proves for active duty service members and veterans.

Nate was surrounded by his unit leaders when he got the good news.

Nate joined ABC7 Wednesday from Kuwait to talk about his acceptance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeducationsoldiersuniversity of chicagofeel good
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 6,110 new COVID-19 cases; mitigations announced for Lake, McHenry counties
New Chicago COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday
CPS parents organize Chicago protests, calling for schools to reopen
Report: Trump had $270M in debt forgiven for Trump Tower Chicago
Man who attacked R. Kelly in Chicago jail gets life sentence for racketeering, murder
Hot dog soup? A Chicago-style classic
Sisters hold down, stab employee 27 times after being told to wear mask in store: CPD
Show More
Man convicted of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer faces sentencing
'Bachelorette' Clare kicks 2 men out, calls Dale her 'fiance,' Tayshia arrives
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warmer Wednesday
Families of couple shot by Waukegan police expected to view video
Mom charged after lying about baby in stolen car: CPD
More TOP STORIES News