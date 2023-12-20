UIC under federal investigation for discrimination by Education Department

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The University of Illinois - Chicago is now under federal investigation for alleged discrimination.

The U.S. Department of Education is looking at more than a dozen schools as a part of the Biden Administration's efforts to take action against a rise in reports of antisemitism, anti-Muslim and anti-Arab incents on college campuses nationwide.

The department has not said what type of alleged discrimination has been happening at these schools.

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign was added to the list of schools a few weeks ago. Other newly added schools include Springfield, IL Public Schools District 186, MNIT, UC Davis and Drexel University.