WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

UIC under federal investigation for discrimination by Education Department

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, December 20, 2023 4:37AM
UIC under federal investigation for discrimination
The University of Illinois - Chicago is now under federal investigation for alleged discrimination.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The University of Illinois - Chicago is now under federal investigation for alleged discrimination.

The U.S. Department of Education is looking at more than a dozen schools as a part of the Biden Administration's efforts to take action against a rise in reports of antisemitism, anti-Muslim and anti-Arab incents on college campuses nationwide.

The department has not said what type of alleged discrimination has been happening at these schools.

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign was added to the list of schools a few weeks ago. Other newly added schools include Springfield, IL Public Schools District 186, MNIT, UC Davis and Drexel University.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW