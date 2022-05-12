Education

University of Illinois to host largest graduating class

By Tony Smith
This weekend the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign will host the largest graduating class in the university's history.

University officials have invited invited classes from August of 2019-May 2022 to participate in Saturday's ceremony. More than 6200 students are registered to attend the in-person event at Memorial stadium.


The university chancellor, Dr. Robert Jones joined ABC 7 on Thursday to discuss the weekend celebrations. Dr. Jones also talked about the Carle Illinois College of Medicine class and the developments within the school.

