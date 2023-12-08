University of Wisconsin Milwaukee police chase ends in fiery crash

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) -- A chase by University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee Thursday ended in a fiery multi-vehicle crash.

University police said Thursday morning they received a report of a car theft in a UWM parking lot, prompting the pursuit.

Police said during the chase, the suspect's vehicle struck a bicyclist, but the cyclist was not hurt.

As police stopped the help the bicyclist, the suspect's car continued to flee and later crashed into another car around 11:30 a.m. near Cramer Street and Linwood Avenue.

UWM police said four suspects fled the scene and remain at large. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.