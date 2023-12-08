WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

University of Wisconsin Milwaukee police chase ends in fiery crash

University of Wisconsin Milwaukee police chase ends in fiery crash
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, December 8, 2023 2:32AM

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) -- A chase by University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee Thursday ended in a fiery multi-vehicle crash.

University police said Thursday morning they received a report of a car theft in a UWM parking lot, prompting the pursuit.

Police said during the chase, the suspect's vehicle struck a bicyclist, but the cyclist was not hurt.

As police stopped the help the bicyclist, the suspect's car continued to flee and later crashed into another car around 11:30 a.m. near Cramer Street and Linwood Avenue.

UWM police said four suspects fled the scene and remain at large. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW