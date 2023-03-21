Suburban bakery may be forced to close after drag show controversy prompted vandalism, protests

"I would do it all over again in a heartbeat," the bakery's owner said. "I'm standing up for what's right and for people who don't have voices."

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Uprising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills was vandalized last year after being forced to cancel a family-friendly drag show that drew some criticism. Now, its owner says she may be forced to close her doors for good.

A piece of plywood that was used to cover the vandalized broken windows last summer is now the centerpiece of art in the Uprising Bakery and Cafe. It contains messages from dozens of supporters including Governor JB Pritzker, but the signatures have not been quite enough to keep the business going.

RELATED: UpRising Bakery refuses to back down amid harassment, threats for hosting drag show

"No one wanted to be associated with us. We were just a black sheep. They knew if they supported us they'd get backlash," owner Corrina Sac said.

The problems began when the owner made plans for a drag show to bring in new customers. That prompted vandalism and protests as the owner found herself in the middle of a debate about LGTBQ+ community rights.

RELATED: 'Hate has no home here': UpRising Bakery reopens after vandalism forces drag show cancellation

Sac said that while she gained some support, she also lost business from many long-time customers to the point where she made tentative plans to close at the end of this month unless she could raise $30,000 to pay rent and other expenses.

"It's been pretty tough because a lot of the revenue streams that we had built in place as security nets and what not, really important and essential to our business, we lost," Sac said.

Now supporters are trying to help raise money to keep the bakery in business open. State Representative Suzanne Ness (D-IL 66th District) started a campaign called "Rising Up for Uprising."

"It's hard enough to run a business, but to do it in the face of so much hatred and the kind of obstacles this owner has been dealing with," Ness said.

"I would do it all over again in a heartbeat," Sac said. "I'm standing up for what's right and for people who don't have voices."

The owner said she believes there's a good chance donors will come up with enough money for her to keep the business going, but she says she doesn't want to accept that money unless she's confident she can keep the doors open for the long haul.