Police recover large number of UPS packages found in Little Village alley

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police recovered a large number of UPS packages found in an alley in Little Village.

A man who lives nearby said he was working in his garage when he heard a noise and saw a UPS truck parked outside.

After the truck left, he went out and saw the packages.

He asked his wife to call the police, who came to collect the packages.

ABC7 reached out to UPS for more information but have not yet heard back.