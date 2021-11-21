Quick Tip

How to prevent porch pirates as holiday deliveries, online shopping reach record highs

By and Ann Pistone
After finding the perfect holiday gift online, the last thing you want is to have it stolen before you can even bring it inside.

Here is a quick tip on how to avoid porch pirates as industry experts expect online sales this shopping season to reach a record $207 billion.

One research group, C&R Research, says 43% of Americans reported having a package stolen last year.

That's why the security surveillance group CCTV Camera World is sharing tips:

  • Enable tracking alerts: Monitor updates of when deliveries are set to arrive. The simplest way to avoid a stolen package is to collect it as soon as possible.

  • Ask for non-descript packaging: If what is in the box is easily identifiable, thieves are more likely to steal it.

  • If you won't be home to receive your package, change the shipping location or utilize in-store pick-up options.

  • You can also get a porch lockbox where your delivery service can drop packages. You can also install security cameras to potentially catch thieves.
