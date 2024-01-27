Ring in the 'Year of the Dragon' at Uptown Lunar New Year Parade celebration

Uptown's Lunar New Year Parade and celebration on Feb. 17 is a four-decade old Chicago event that will ring in the "Year of the Dragon."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Uptown will continue a four-decades old tradition, celebrating the Lunar New Year.

Marking the "Year of the Dragon," this year's Lunar New Year Parade on Feb. 17 will feature more than 20 local community groups, cultural institutions, dancers and performers.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m., at corner of Argyle & Winthrop, and will end with performances by local groups including the CMAA youth dancers (lion & lotus), Swift Elementary, and UIC's Hoang Phuc Lion Dance Association.

In addition to the parade, there will also be other events throughout Uptown, including food and art programs, to ring in the New Year with a fresh start and good luck.

Visit www.exploreuptown.org for more information.