Chinatown to celebrate the Year of the Dragon with Chicago Lunar New Year Parade

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will kick off the annual Lunar New Year parade in Chinatown Sunday afternoon.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. at 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue and travel north toward Cermak Road and Wentworth.

Chicago Chinatown Community Foundation will present the annual parade.

It will feature traditional dragon and lion dancing teams, floats, and marching groups, according to the Chicago Chinatown Community Foundation.

In 2024, the Year of the Dragon begins on Feb. 10. It marks the start of a new lunar calendar and it is a celebration of the arrival of spring.

ABC7's Judy Hsu is a grand marshal for the parade along with 11th Ward Alderwoman Nicole Lee.