WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chinatown to celebrate the Year of the Dragon with Chicago Lunar New Year Parade

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 18, 2024 1:27PM
Chicago Lunar New Year Parade 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will kick off the annual Lunar New Year parade in Chinatown Sunday afternoon.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. at 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue and travel north toward Cermak Road and Wentworth.

Chicago Chinatown Community Foundation will present the annual parade.

It will feature traditional dragon and lion dancing teams, floats, and marching groups, according to the Chicago Chinatown Community Foundation.

SEE ALSO: What is Lunar New Year and how is it different from Chinese New Year?

In 2024, the Year of the Dragon begins on Feb. 10. It marks the start of a new lunar calendar and it is a celebration of the arrival of spring.

ABC7's Judy Hsu is a grand marshal for the parade along with 11th Ward Alderwoman Nicole Lee.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW