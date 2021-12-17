I-Team

No jail time for 2 Illinois men who crashed the US Capitol on January 6

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
EMBED <>More Videos

No jail time for 2 Illinois men who crashed US Capitol on Jan. 6

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Douglas Wangler and Bruce Harrison drove from Illinois to Washington, D.C. and admit they made a mistake by going into the Capitol building right along with the violent mob; posing with a statue of Washington on the inside and leaving no doubt they were there on January 6. But because they were not riot planners or violent intruders, a judge has given both men straight probation.

As crowds swarmed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, prosecutors said 53-year-Doug Wangler and 58-year-old Harrison, both men from the downstate Danville area, walked right in with them.

RELATED: Crest Hill couple, 62 and 72, plead guilty in Jan. 6 US Capitol case

During their 20 minutes inside the Capitol, Wangler and Harrison sang patriotic songs, took some pictures and Wangler told a witness they were just "taking a tour" of the building according to the FBI.

The men had been at a Donald Trump rally a few blocks away where Harrison said he heard loud bangs and later told the FBI it sounded like "a civil war re-enactment."

But a few months later, after a tipster pointed authorities to Wangler and Harrison's presence inside the Capitol on January 6th, they were arrested and pleaded guilty.

The Illinois men appeared by video for sentencing at D.C. District Court Thursday. Judge Dabney Friedrich said they were among the "least culpable" of the more than 700 Capitol breach defendants and noted that unlike many they never celebrated on social media having been near the rioting by others.

READ MORE: North Shore brothers plead guilty to misdemeanors in Jan. 6 US Capitol attack

The government wanted three years probation for Wangler and four years for Harrison, who had deleted some digital files from the D.C. trip. Judge Friedrich said the men committed serious misdemeanors but sentenced both of them to two years probation, 60 hours of community service and no fines.

Wangler told the judge he apologizes and "deeply regrets" what he did. Harrison said in court, "It was not worth it."

The one year anniversary of America's capitol attack is just three weeks away. Federal investigators continue to charge new defendants and field guilty pleas. The list of Illinois cases closing in on 20, the majority with guilty pleas or they are expected. One federal case we'll be watching in 2022: one brought against a Chicago police officer. He is pleading not guilty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisdonald trumpriotus capitoli teampoliticsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Daily Harvest responds after customers sickened, hospitalized
Online auction scams: Don't be swindled on bids for big-ticket items
Chicago City Council speed camera vote delayed again
More speed camera vote delays leave some Chicago aldermen fuming
TOP STORIES
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gov. Pritzker outlines grocery, gas tax relief
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
Man claims suspect posing as cop hit him in Lakeview
Woman walking with baby stroller shot to death in Manhattan
Can strippers predict a recession?
Chicago airports ramp up up 4th of July weekend travel
Show More
Police identify 2 of 3 men found dead after apparent Kankakee shooting
IL launches statewide gun trace database to combat firearm trafficking
CFD raises CTA train car on West Side to rescue man underneath
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
LIVE: Jackson sworn in as 1st Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
More TOP STORIES News