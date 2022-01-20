Here's what you need to know about increasing used car prices

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gas prices are not the only costs continuing to go up. Used car prices are through the roof.The average price for a used car is $28,000.Michael Bor, CEO of Carlotz, has seen this increase happen firsthand. He joined ABC7 to discuss the crazy car market and how long current prices could last.He talked about why used car prices are so high and if they come down anytime soon. He also discussed whether it is better to buy new cars and which used cars are the most popular.