More than 70 dealerships taking part in USO BBQ for the Troops

The USO BBQ for the Troops is in its 10th year and is set to take place on July 15 at more than 70 car dealerships across the area.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- For the past ten years, Chicago area car dealerships have led the charge in supporting our hometown heroes.

The barbeque for the Troops event, now in its 10th year, has raised more than a million dollars for military members, and their families.

The BBQ, coming up on July 15 at more than 70 dealerships is not that far off.

One hundred percent of your donation goes to USO Illinois.

To donate, visit a participating dealer on July 15 or throughout the month of July. If you can't make it to a dealership, you can donate online at drivechicago.com.