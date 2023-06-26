Dozens join in Ride for the Troops in Plainfield

The Ride for the Troops, put on by Webb Auto Group in Plainfield, benefits the USO. Dozens participated in the event Sunday.

Webb Auto Group, TREK bike of Naperville and Downers Grove put on event

PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- Dozens turned out Sunday morning to support the USO in the south suburbs.

Sixty riders went on a 10- or 20-mile bike ride that started in Plainfield about 10 a.m. to support U.S. service members, USO Midwest Region Regional President Alison Ruble said.

Ride for the Troops was sponsored by the Webb Auto Group and TREK bike of Naperville and Downers Grove.

The bike ride was a precursor for the USO BBQ for the Troops event on July 15.

Those who participated also had the opportunity to have snacks and drinks provided by Garage Band Brewery, and listen to the local School of Rock in Plainfield. There was a raffle, as well.