The USO BBQ for the Troops is in its 10th year and is set to take place on July 15 at more than 70 car dealerships across the area.

More than 80 dealerships teaming up for USO BBQ for the Troops Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoland new car dealers are teaming up this Saturday for the 10th annual USO Barbecue for the Troops.

The event will take place at more than 80 dealerships to support USO programs and services.

There will be patriotic ceremonies, classic car shows, live music and games for kids of all ages along with barbecue.

"New-car dealers are pillars of their communities and so it makes a lot of sense for the dealers to rally their neighbors for this grassroots fundraiser, all in support of local troops and their families," said Kelly Webb Roberts, Chicago Automobile Trade Association chairwoman. "Last summer we achieved a major fundraising milestone and we look forward to adding to that running total with this year's barbecue."

"The support of service members' hometown communities and local new-car dealerships has allowed USO Illinois to positively impact more than 300,000 service members and their families annually through hundreds of programs and services as well as our 10 USO Centers across Illinois," said Christopher Schmidt, USO Illinois FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Executive Director. "Neighbors helping neighbors through initiatives like Barbecue for the Troops makes communities even stronger and joining your local dealership for their BBQ in July is a great way to get involved!"

"From the USO Illinois and all those who serve our nation, we thank all of the participating dealers and their communities for the generous support," Schmidt continued.

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association has raised more than $1 million to support USO programs.

Those who can't make it out to a dealership can make an online donation at https://p2p.onecause.com/bbq4troops2023.

For a full list of participating dealerships, visit DriveChicago.com and for m=information on USO Illinois, visit Illinois.USO.org.